Why is Swinney so high on Amari Rodgers this year?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says wide receiver Amari Rodgers looks like a pro.

“I would say the same thing about Amari that I said about Trevor Lawrence,” Swinney said.

Swinney has praised Lawrence’s performance in camp, saying the Clemson quarterback has taken his game to “a whole other level.” Rodgers could have turned professional after last season, but he decided to return to school for his senior year.

The Knoxville, Tenn., native felt as if he still had work to do and he wanted to showcase his talents more. Despite coming off an ACL he tore in the spring of 2019, Rodgers still caught 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns.

It was quite the comeback story, as Rodgers returned from his ACL injury in just 166 days. However, despite having a good year, the Clemson receiver felt there was still more he could do and having another off-season to strengthen the knee even more and improve in all the other areas of his game would benefit him in the end.

“He just looks a pro,” Swinney said. “The way he carries himself, the way he practices, the way he prepares, his inventiveness in meetings, his thirst for knowledge, the nuances of the game, his health. He is fast. He is faster than he has ever been. He is in the best shape he has ever been and is playing with some unbelievable confidence.”

Though he will likely start as Clemson’s slot receiver, Rodgers has played every wide receiver position in camp, which has been good for his overall development. The senior has had to play the other two positions due to so many other receivers missing practice because of protocol or the regular bumps and bruises that come with camp.

Clemson will return to practice on Monday, as the top-ranked Tigers get set to visit Wake Forest in the season opener on Sept. 12.