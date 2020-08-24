Clemson player inks pro contract

Clemson great Kobi Thornton signed a professional contract with Campus Promete Logrono in Logrono, Spain on Monday, marking the start of her professional career. Earlier this spring, Thornton was drafted in the third round of the WNBA draft (25th overall) by the Atlanta Dream, before electing to forego the 2020 WNBA season.

Thornton joins fellow Dream draftee Mikayla Pivec (Oregon State) as a member of Promete Logrono.

Thornton, a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018-19, finished her career No. 11 on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,440 points), No. 6 on Clemson’s career rebounds list (772) and No. 3 on Clemson’s career blocks list (143).

—Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications