Elite Clemson QB target gives the latest on his recruitment

One of the only two quarterbacks in the class of 2022 that Clemson has offered to date is Martin (Tenn.) Westview four-star Ty Simpson (pictured second from left).

Simpson – the No. 2 rising junior dual-threat signal-caller in the country and a top-50 national prospect per multiple recruiting services – has been staying in touch with the Tigers since they offered him at the beginning of this month.

“They’re just asking me when I’m going to make a decision,” he said of the coaching staff, “and excited about my season.”

Simpson’s decision timeline is up in the air right now due to the uncertainty created by the NCAA’s decision last week to provide an additional year of eligibility to all fall sports student-athletes, regardless of whether they compete in the 2020-21 academic year.

“Not sure,” Simpson said when asked for an update on when he plans to make his commitment. “Because of how the NCAA is allowing players to come back, it affects a lot.”

Simpson (6-2, 185) has collected more than 30 total offers from major programs across the nation. Along with Clemson, his impressive list of college opportunities features Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Southern Cal and others.

Of those schools, Simpson feels a handful of them have been recruiting him the hardest.

“Florida, Auburn, Bama, Tennessee, Clemson,” he listed.

According to Simpson, the Tigers sit in a strong spot in his recruitment at this point in the process.

“Very high,” he said when asked where Clemson stands.

When Simpson considers Clemson as one of his top college options, one thing in particular stands out to him about the program.

“How everything isn’t about football to them,” he said.

Simpson is ranked as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while he also checks in as the No. 2 dual-threat QB and No. 37 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!