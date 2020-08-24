Mutual interest between Clemson, local legacy recruit

One young prospect in Clemson’s backyard, and squarely on the program’s future recruiting radar, is linebacker Jalen Rambert from Powdersville (S.C.) High School.

The class of 2023 recruit received his first offers from UAB, Middle Tennessee State and Virginia Tech toward the end of last month.

“It feels reassuring and securing almost, just to go ahead and get them and know that I already have a place to play at the next level, that I already have school paid for, all that,” Rambert said of having a few offers under his belt. “So, that’s nice.”

Meanwhile, Rambert (6-2, 240) is drawing early interest from Clemson along with schools such as South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State and Southern Cal.

Rambert, a rising sophomore, piques the interest of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables with his playing style and abilities at the linebacker position.

“He likes my physicality and aggression and how I’m able to dissect plays pretty quickly and get to the ball, and I can move at my size, being about 240,” Rambert said. “So, he likes that.”

Both of Rambert’s parents were student-athletes at Clemson. His father played football, and his mother played soccer.

Rambert’s father, Bernard, was a running back for the Tigers from 1998-2002 and was roommates with former Clemson wide receiver and current offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Jalen has heard a lot of good things about his dad’s experience as part of the football program.

“He liked it,” Jalen said. “He still talks to a lot of the coaches that coached him, so that really just shows how much they care about you as a person. Even when you’re not with the program, they’re still checking up on you. He played from ’98 to ’02, and Dabo (Swinney) would know him by name and walk up to him. And Coach Elliott up there, he still talks to him a lot because they were roommates.”

As you’d expect, Jalen has been around the program on numerous occasions with his dad over the years and thus has witnessed firsthand how it has become one of the nation’s best programs.

“Just being able to watch them grow and see that they’re doing it the right way, that’s pretty cool,” Jalen said.

The Tigers typically don’t offer freshmen or sophomore prospects, but Jalen would obviously love to earn an offer from Clemson in the future.

“I feel like it’d be very humbling because around here everything’s Clemson, Clemson, Clemson,” he said. “Just to get an offer from them, that’d be a very humbling experience.”

Jalen was recently ranked as a top-100 national prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, checking in at No. 76.

As a freshman last season, Jalen earned first-team all-region honors after racking up 105 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and 16 quarterback pressures in just eight games.

