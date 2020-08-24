Preseason Associated Press Poll

The preseason Associated Press College Football poll was released Monday. Once again Clemson starts the season as the top ranked team in the nation.

Notre Dame is No. 10, while North Carolina is No. 18.

Wednesday’s preseason poll marks the second straight year Clemson has started a season ranked No. 1 in the country. The Tigers spent the first five weeks of 2019 ranked at the top of the AP poll.

The 2020 season will mark the sixth straight season Clemson has owned the top spot in the AP poll for at least one week. Of course, the Tigers closed the 2016 and 2018 seasons as the top-ranked team after winning the national championship.

Clemson also claimed the No. 1 spot in the last two polls of the 1981 season, the program’s first national championship. In 2015, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 for the five straight polls leading up to the national championship game.

In 2017, Clemson owned the top spot in the two polls prior to the College Football Playoff.

2020 AP Preseason Poll