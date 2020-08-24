Preseason Associated Press Poll

Football

The preseason Associated Press College Football poll was released Monday. Once again Clemson starts the season as the top ranked team in the nation.

Notre Dame is No. 10, while North Carolina is No. 18.

Wednesday’s preseason poll marks the second straight year Clemson has started a season ranked No. 1 in the country. The Tigers spent the first five weeks of 2019 ranked at the top of the AP poll.

The 2020 season will mark the sixth straight season Clemson has owned the top spot in the AP poll for at least one week. Of course, the Tigers closed the 2016 and 2018 seasons as the top-ranked team after winning the national championship.

Clemson also claimed the No. 1 spot in the last two polls of the 1981 season, the program’s first national championship. In 2015, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 for the five straight polls leading up to the national championship game.

In 2017, Clemson owned the top spot in the two polls prior to the College Football Playoff.

2020 AP Preseason Poll

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Clemson (14-1) 2 ACC 1,520 (38)
2
Ohio State (13-1) 3 Big Ten 1,504 (21)
3
Alabama (11-2) 8 SEC 1,422 (2)
4
Georgia (12-2) 4 SEC 1,270
5
Oklahoma (12-2) 7 Big 12 1,269
6
LSU (15-0) 1 SEC 1,186 (1)
7
Penn State (11-2) 9 Big Ten 1,147
8
Florida (11-2) 6 SEC 1,125
9
Oregon (12-2) 5 Pac-12 1,119
10
Notre Dame (11-2) 12 IA Independents 995
11
Auburn (9-4) 14 SEC 852
12
Wisconsin (10-4) 11 Big Ten 840
13
Texas A&M (8-5) SEC 764
14
Texas (8-5) 25 Big 12 703
15
Oklahoma State (8-5) Big 12 672
16
Michigan (9-4) 18 Big Ten 611
17
USC (8-5) Pac-12 534
18
North Carolina (7-6) ACC 496
19
Minnesota (11-2) 10 Big Ten 451
20
Cincinnati (11-3) 21 American Athletic 234
21
UCF (10-3) 24 American Athletic 229
22
Utah (11-3) 16 Pac-12 211
23
Iowa State (7-6) Big 12 199
24
Iowa (10-3) 15 Big Ten 134
25 Tennessee (8-5) SEC 133
Others receiving votes:

Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1

