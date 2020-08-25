5-star picks up Clemson offer

Clemson’s latest five-star offer for the 2022 class went to Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson.

Henderson announced the offer from the Tigers on Tuesday night.

Along with Clemson, Henderson holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and others.

Henderson is the No. 1 running back and No. 18 overall prospect in the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

