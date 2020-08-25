Rodgers: Freshmen receivers ‘going to be special’

Clemson senior receiver Amari Rodgers is excited about the potential of E.J. Williams and Ajou Ajou and believes the two freshmen wideouts have a bright future ahead of them.

With Williams — a former four-star prospect from Phenix City, Ala. (Central High School) — Rodgers has taken notice of his physicality and willingness to knock pads during practice.

“He’s a monster, man,” Rodgers said. “He’s very physical. He’s a dog. He has that dog mentality. He’ll go in and hit anybody. He wants to be on the front line on kickoff return, if that tells you anything. So, he’s a dog, man, and I love that about him.”

Another thing Rodgers likes about Williams, who enrolled at Clemson in January and went through spring practice, is his eagerness to learn as a young player trying to get the offense down pat.

“He’s always asking questions,” Rodgers said. “He wants to get it right. He’s a young guy, so he’s still learning the playbook and stuff like that. So, he wants to get it right, and you see that and you appreciate that.”

Rodgers echoed those sentiments for Ajou, a native of Canada who played his prep ball at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy and enrolled at Clemson this summer.

“Same with Ajou. He’s always asking questions,” Rodgers said. “He sits beside me in our meeting room. So, he’s always asking me questions about what play it is and the depth (of a route) and stuff like that.

“So, they’re very technique-oriented guys. They pay attention to details. They’re going to be special. I can’t wait to see it.”

