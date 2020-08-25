Top QB with Uiagalelei connection ‘definitely interested’ in Clemson

One of the top young quarterback talents in the country is Malachi Nelson (pictured left), a class of 2023 prospect from Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, Calif.

Nelson (6-3, 180) has collected close to 20 offers as a rising sophomore and knows he is in a fortunate spot as such a young recruit with an abundance of college opportunities already.

“It’s such a blessing to be in this position,” Nelson said to The Clemson Insider. “It’s awesome and humbling to know that my parents who have sacrificed so much for me don’t have to worry about college.”

Unlike many other programs in college football, Clemson does not offer prospects at Nelson’s age. But he is on the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting radar, and Nelson says he is “definitely interested” in Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I think every high school kid is,” he added. “I love their history, but also the culture that Coach Dabo has built.”

Nelson has a good relationship with Clemson freshman quarterback and fellow Cali native D.J. Uiagalelei, whose path to Clemson sparked Nelson’s interest in the Tigers.

“I’m also close and train with D.J., their freshman QB, so looking up to him and following his journey also got me interested in Clemson,” Nelson said.

The family atmosphere and faith-based culture Swinney has created within Clemson’s program highly appeals to Nelson as well.

“Me being a pastor’s kid, the family/faith vibe is also very attractive,” he said.

Taking all of that into account, a future offer from the Tigers would be a big deal to Nelson if he were to receive one down the road.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Any time one of the top programs in the nation wants you, it’s mind blowing.”

Looking ahead, there is a lot Nelson feels he will bring to the table on the field for the college team he ends up choosing to play for, and he is an excellent student to boot.

“I try to pride myself on being a complete QB and doing whatever the coaches need from me to be able to help the team,” he said. “I’m a pro-style QB who can run and escape if needed. I feel comfortable making any throw asked of me in the pocket or on the run. I try and lead by example on and off the field, I have a 4.0 (GPA) in the classroom. I’m a hard worker, a film junkie, a good teammate who just wants to be great.”

Nelson was recently ranked as the No. 6 prospect, regardless of position, in the initial 247Sports ranking of the top 100 prospects in the country for the 2023 class. His early offer list includes Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

