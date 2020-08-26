Notebook: COVID returns are great, Ross looks amazing

While NC State has shut down its athletic practices and moved its season opener against Virginia Tech to Sept. 26 after some football players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, Clemson appears to be in great shape on the COVID-19 front.

Last week, Clemson reported it did not have any football players test positive for the virus. That is still the case after Clemson retested the team Monday after the players had last Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

“Now, we are testing twice a week, and we tested on Monday and we had zero positives,” Clemson head coach Swinney said after Wednesday’s scrimmage at Death Valley. “We will test again tomorrow, so we are testing twice a week and once we get into game week, we will be testing three times a week—Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays—but we had zero positives.

“That really speaks to the commitment of our guys. They have really bought in to what they have to do to manage their circle, manage their own little bubble or whatever. I was just fired up when we got the results back on Tuesday from our guys after giving them three days.”

Swinney said to be three weeks into camp, with players tackling and rolling to give them three days off and to come back and still have a good result, it tells him even more about the makeup of this year’s team.

“That really tells me that they are doing what they need to do,” he said. “So, I am really proud of our guys.”

Ross looks amazing. Swinney says Justyn Ross has looked amazing during his rehab workouts thus far. The Clemson wide receiver, who will miss the entire 2020 season due to spinal surgery he had in June, is out running around in practice and catching tennis balls, while the rest of the Tigers prepare for the season.

“It makes my heart feel good when I come out every day and I am watching him over there running, and I mean he is running and he is catching balls, tennis balls and working on his craft,” Swinney said. “He is doing everything he is allowed to do. I am just really thankful that he is progressing like he is and I hopeful.”

Swinney said Ross’ next big meeting with his specialist from Pittsburgh will be either late December or earlier January.

“(Ross) is ahead of where he hoped he would be and he is progressing well. So, that is the only update I can give you and we are just keeping our fingers crossed that he keeps progressing,” the Clemson coach said. “If you ask him how he feels, he will say, ‘I feel great!’ I don’t think that is a bad thing.”

Impressive day by the corners. Swinney reported his cornerbacks had an impressive scrimmage on Wednesday, as Clemson held its final scrimmage of the month and will now turn its attention to the season opener against Wake Forest.

Cornerback Andrew Booth had his best day, making some good open field tackles.

In all, the defense forced three interceptions and recovered a fumble. Swinney said freshman cornerback Malcolm Greene had two interceptions and safety R.J. Mickens had one as well. Fellow safety Nolan Turner recovered the fumble.

Not a good day for the offense. On the flip side of things, Swinney was not pleased with all the turnovers the offense had. He said the offensive units put the ball on the ground too much and he did not think the tempo was quite as good as it needs to be.

“But I really like where we are as a team,” he said. “I just told all of these guys, we have been playing for two and a half weeks and both sides have really made a lot of strides. I love the progression we have had in camp.”

