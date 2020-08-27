Wednesday’s scrimmage was ‘Moving Day’ on Clemson's depth chart

Clemson held its final scrimmage before the start of the 2020 football season Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. Typically, the last scrimmage is known as “Moving Day” as players try to position where they will fall in the depth chart for the season opener.

The Clemson coaches will now break down the film from Wednesday and begin to meet on where they will slot players as the Tigers turn their concentration to Wake Forest, where they travel to on Sept. 12 to open the season.

“It is going to be a lot of good-spirited conversation, I am sure. This tape is going to be big,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the scrimmage. “That’s why you practice. We don’t get preseason games, so you can only go on what you see at practice. You have to start making some decisions. Regardless of where you start, the next level of evaluation is game performance. So, we have a lot of conversation.”

Some of the conversation will be centered on the No. 2 spot at quarterback. Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott have said the competition between Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei has been close all summer.

The coaches also have to make decisions about the rotation on the offensive line, the depth chart behind Travis Etienne at running back and who will start at the cornerback spot opposite Derion Kendrick.

“I can’t wait to get feedback from the coaches and get the answers to some of those questions on kind of what I see, what they see and see where it goes,” Swinney said. “The good news is we have good players. It’s one thing when you are trying to decide between really good players and trying to decide on who is the least likely to get you beat type of thing. So, we have some guys that can go win.”

