Elite young QB ‘would love to be offered by Dabo’

One of the nation’s top quarterback prospects in the 2023 recruiting class hails from the Carolinas in Tad Hudson, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound rising sophomore from Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C.

Hudson – the No. 1 prospect in the Tar Heel State and a top-five pro-style QB in his class per 247Sports – already has a dozen major scholarship offers under his belt. South Carolina gave him his latest offer on Aug. 5, joining North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas and Michigan State on his list of early Power Five tenders.

“It feels good but at the same time kind of crazy!” Hudson said of having a lot of offers at a young age. “I still have to prove myself and play the rest of high school.”

Along with the schools that have offered, Hudson said Georgia, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State are showing interest.

Clemson refrains from offering prospects until the summer before their junior year, per Dabo Swinney’s program policy, but Hudson says he “would be very interested” in the Tigers if they demonstrate interest in him moving forward.

“I love the game atmosphere,” he said, “and I love that it breeds the best QBs.”

Swinney has also made an impression on Hudson, even though the two have never met.

“He’s a great coach and a better man,” Hudson said. “Great family guy and I would love to meet him one day!”

Hudson hopes to eventually receive the opportunity to play for Clemson later in his recruiting process once the Tigers turn the page to offering 2023 prospects.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Great school and great football. Would love to be offered by Dabo!”

Hudson, a two-sport athlete who is also drawing baseball interest from NC State, completed 55 percent of his passes for 576 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions as a freshman last season.

“I have a strong arm, I’m an accurate passer and I get the ball in playmakers’ hands,” he said, describing himself as a quarterback. “I have good poise in the pocket.”

Hudson debuted in the initial 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class as the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina, No. 4 pro-style QB nationally and No. 27 overall prospect in the country.

