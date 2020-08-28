Former NFL player, longtime broadcaster has plenty of praise for Higgins

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman and longtime Bengals radio analyst Dave Lapham was very complimentary of former Clemson and current Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while breaking down his game during the “Lap’s Look” feature posted by the team’s official Twitter account Friday.

“He can do it all,” Lapham said. “This guy is a fantastic wide receiver. He’s got length, he’s got strength. Tee Higgins is going to make some plays this year for the Bengals.”

Lapham – who spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Bengals from 1974-83 and has been a radio broadcaster for the franchise for more than 30 seasons – highlighted three attributes of Higgins as a player that stand out to him when he turns on the film.

“When I watch tape of Tee Higgins, he has three characteristics that jump out at me,” Lapham said. “Big – I mean, the guy’s a physical specimen. 6-4, length, strength, and then he has unbelievable hands. Very, very easy catching the football. Doesn’t drop anything. Then finally, body control. Adjusts to the football. When the ball is in the air, he can adjust his body. It’s almost like Gumby – he can find a way to contort himself to catch everything. When you have those three things up, you got yourself one heck of a football player. I mean, he makes plays down the football field. Quarterback’s going to trust him. Clemson trusted him, Joe Burrow’s going to trust him as well.”

“He has got ball skills that are extraordinary, no question about it,” Lapham added.

The biggest knock on Higgins heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, during which Cincinnati snatched him up in the second round (No. 33 overall), was his perceived lack of speed after he ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash at Clemson’s Pro Day in March.

However, Lapham believes speed is not a weakness of Higgins, but rather an underrated aspect of his game.

“Don’t sleep on the speed of Tee Higgins,” Lapham said. “He’ll get up on your toes and run right past you. Not a world-class sprinter, but plenty fast to play in the National Football League.”

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!