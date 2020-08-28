‘It is all systems go’ as Clemson inches closer to football season

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said, “It is all systems go at this point and time” for the Tigers as they get set to kick off the 2020 football season.

The Tigers are scheduled to open the year at Wake Forrest on Sept. 12, and Radakovich expressed a lot of optimism for the season starting on time for the top-ranked team in the country.

“We want to play. Our student-athletes want to play,” the Clemson athletic director said Friday. “That kind of a question is best answered by the circumstances around us. We are going to continue to try and do all the things we can to keep our student-athletes safe.”

So far so good for Clemson. Radakovich reported the athletic department performed another 622 COVID-19 tests on its student-athletes this past week and there were zero positive test. Clemson’s football program has not had a positive test result for COVID-19 since July 10.

The ACC announced on Friday it will require its member institutions to test student-athletes for all fall sports three times a week. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday his program will test every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday during the season.

“Our coaches and staff have worked tirelessly to get ready for this fall and to keep our students safe,” Radakovich said. “As we sit on this call today, I am confident that we can continue and continue to compete in all of our sports this year.”

Radakovich said Clemson remains optimistic about its long-term viability and success but everyone must understand that, like everyone else, they are in a challenging time. Clemson announced on Thursday it will be able allowed by the state of South Carolina to host 19,000 fans for its six home games at Memorial Stadium.

“But if we need to pivot along the way, and games need to be moved, much like you saw Virginia Tech-NC State move a couple of weeks because of circumstances on their campuses, our schedule was built with some of that in mind from a football perspective,” Radakovich said. “I am confident, we will be able to continue moving forward. Whether we get all eleven games in is up to something that is really out of our control and we are going to try and make the best out of it right now as we continue to move forward towards our opening game.”

The Clemson athletic director said they will lose about $40 million of revenue due to the limited capacity of the stadium that normally sits 81,500 fans.

“We just know that this year is going to be different,” Radakovich said. “We now face a year of diminished sources of revenue. I am optimistic about the long-term health of our department but recognize that challenges are ahead.”