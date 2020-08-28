Tigers in top group for top LB target

One of Clemson’s top linebacker targets in the 2022 class named the Tigers among his top 10 schools Friday.

Salisbury (N.C.) four-star Jalon Walker, who lists two dozen total offers, announced a top 10 of Arizona State, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M via Twitter.

Walker (6-2, 220) received an offer from Clemson in June after making a visit to campus during spring practice in March. He participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in three consecutive summers prior to this summer, when the camps were cancelled due to COVID-19.

Walker has a connection to Clemson redshirt sophomore defensive end K.J. Henry in that Henry’s father, Keith, served as the defensive coordinator on Walker’s father’s staff at Catawba College from 2013-16. Walker’s father, Curtis, has been the head coach at Catawba since 2012.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Walker is the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina, No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 41 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Thankful and Blessed for all opportunities given but these are my Top 🔟! Edit:@Hayesfawcett3 (No Order) pic.twitter.com/bTPopAygCC — Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) August 28, 2020

