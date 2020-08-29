Clemson's receivers getting healthy at the right time

For much of fall camp, Clemson had someone at wide receiver missing significant time.

Amari Rodgers missed about a week of practice. Frank Ladson missed all of fall camp because he was in protocol. Joseph Ngata missed a big chunk of camp because of the same reason, while freshman Ajou Ajou missed about a week as he took care of nagging hamstring injury.

The only three that saw consistent practice time was senior Cornell Powell, redshirt freshman Brannon Spector and true freshman E.J. Williams.

“Cornell has had a great camp, every single day. He has been very consistent,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

“I think Spector has had a tremendous camp. Amari has been the best he has ever been. So, we have a really good group and it is good to get them all back and going,” he continued. “E.J. Williams made a 40-plus yard catch over the middle to set up a winning field goal. That was a big moment for him.”

As Swinney mentioned, it has been good for the top-ranked Tigers to have all of their receivers back and making plays in practice.

“You can’t help but notice Joseph and Frank,” he said. “Ajou was back to and he is another one you can’t help but notice. He is not always going in the right direction, but man, you notice him. He is one of them … you have zip code receivers and then you have area code receivers. That guy right there was just unbelievable. He has a ways to go, but his potential is off the charts.”

Swinney continued by saying both Ngata and Ladson are special players. Both are primed to be playmakers for Clemson this season with Justyn Ross out for the year due to off-season spinal surgery.

Getting both sophomores back in the mix in practice has been a big shot in the arm for the Tigers’ offense.

Clemson will return to practice on Monday as it will continue to prep for its season opener at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame