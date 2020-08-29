Despite recent scrimmage, Swinney still excited about Tigers’ offense

Dabo Swinney was not pleased with all the turnovers the offense had in this past Wednesday’s scrimmage at Death Valley.

Overall, the Clemson offense turned the ball over four times, three by interception and once by a fumble. Swinney said the offensive units put the ball on the ground too much and he did not think the tempo was quite as good as it needs to be.

However, despite the down day from the offense, Swinney has been overall pleased with his three units during camp.

“I really like where we are as a team,” he said. “I just told all of these guys, we have been playing for two and a half weeks and both sides have really made a lot of strides. I love the progression we have had in camp.”

That progression has also come at quarterback, where Trevor Lawrence has taken things to a new level, according to his coaches and his teammates.

“It is just a joy to really watch him play,” Swinney said.

Most of the quarterback news coming out of Clemson’s camp this summer has been about the battle going on between backups Taisun Phommachanh and D.J. Uiagalelei.

Right now, the battle between the two freshmen is neck-and-neck in their competition as the Tigers prepare to travel to Winston-Salem, N.C., to take on Wake Forest in the season opener on Sept. 12.

Little has been said about the kind of camp starter Lawrence has had. Maybe that is to be expected from a guy who is considered by most to be the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft and is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy this coming season.

“I will tell you what, it is just a joy to watch that No. 16 practice,” Swinney said about his veteran quarterback. “It is unbelievable. He is just at a whole other level.”

Swinney’s words might sound scary for opposing defensive coordinators. Lawrence has already proven he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever put on the orange and white, and to hear he is taken things to another level can be downright terrifying to them.

“So, I am just really proud of him, his leadership and just his love of competition. He is a great competitor,” Swinney said. “He has just worked his tail off to get to this point.”

In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns against just 12 interceptions. In all, he has played in 30 games. Last year, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors, while throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground.

“Been there done that, just so confident in who he is and confident in everything about the game,” Swinney said. “Whether it is his protections, his teammates, what he can and can’t do. Just complete ownership of our offense and he is so disciplined post snap.”