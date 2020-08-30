Cali recruit, No. 1 LB has high interest in Clemson

The Clemson football program has a national brand that spans coast to coast and appeals to prospects far and wide.

One elite young recruit from across the country with high interest in the Tigers is Tre Edwards, a linebacker from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Chula Vista, California.

Edwards, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound sophomore, is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 13 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting class.

“It’s pretty far from home, but I love their football program a lot,” Edwards told The Clemson Insider. “I love how competitive they are, and most definitely because they like to win, and I love to be a part of a winning team.”

Though the two have never met or talked, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has made a good impression on Edwards from afar.

“Based off what I’ve seen, he looks like a pretty good guy and he looks like he’s competitive, which I like,” Edwards said. “And it looks like he likes to work for his players.”

Edwards only has one season of high school football under his belt, but he is already closing in on double-digit scholarship offers. So far, his offer list includes Southern Cal, California, Arizona State, Oregon State, Colorado, Arkansas, Illinois and UNLV.

“It’s pretty good, but I know I still have to keep working to get more and more,” Edwards said of his early offers. “Just because I have offers doesn’t mean I can settle with them, not right now. I’ve just got to keep working and grinding.”

Besides the schools that have offered, Edwards named Ohio State, Washington and Utah as a few of the others that are showing early interest.

As a freshman last season, Edwards racked up 103 total tackles and recorded four interceptions.

Asked what he believes he will bring to the table for the team he ends up playing for in college, Edwards says he can do it all from the linebacker position.

“I’ll bring everything,” he said. “I’ll go hit somebody, and I’ll go get a pick six if they need me to.”

Edwards earned first-team MaxPreps freshman All-American honors following his standout 2019 season and was also named to the MaxPreps 2020 Preseason Sophomore All-American Team.

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!