Swinney believes Potter is poised to have a great year

For most of 2019, B.T. Potter was not having the kind of season he had hoped for.

There were times when he struggled to make his kicks. It led to him temporarily losing his job. But it was what he needed, and in the end, it will likely benefit him and the top-ranked Clemson Tigers.

“It is always great to see guys mature and grown into their role. To handle the adversity. To handle the success and really just use both of those things to develop. He has done it,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

Potter opened last season by making five of his first seven kicks. However, he started to struggle soon after. He missed a 40-yard kick at North Carolina and then a 24-yard kick against Florida State. He later missed a 35-yard kick against Boston College and a 32-yard kick against South Carolina.

But after the South Carolina game, Potter made four of his final five kicks, including a 52-yard field goal against LSU in the national championship game. The 52-yard kick is the longest in the national championship game history and ranks 10th in Clemson history.

It was also his third field goal of 50 yards or more, tying him with Richard Jackson for the most in Clemson history for one season.

“I thought he momentum to finish the season last year really carried over into the spring,” Swinney said. “Prior to spring getting canceled, he had only missed one field goal. He has been really good.”

Potter finished the season 13-of-21 overall, but the way ended the year his confidence is now at another place.

“I think he is 80-something percent and he has had a bunch of competitive kicks, probably 60-something competitive kicks in camp so far,” Swinney said. “He has been very consistent. I am just really happy for him. His body is in a great spot and he has worked really hard.

“It is amazing how these kickers, and sometimes they don’t want to buy into the weight room … but they paid the price in the weight room and their confidence grows through that. I just really like where he is and is hitting the ball well. I think he is poised to have a great year too.”