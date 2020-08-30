Why some believe Notre Dame poses as Clemson’s biggest threat

Over the last five years, Clemson has owned the ACC. The Tigers have produced a 43-2 record against ACC foes, including five wins in the ACC Championship Game.

Clemson currently owns a 19-game conference winning streak in the regular season and a 22-game winning streak against ACC teams if you count the conference title game, dating back to the 2017 season.

But could the Tigers’ grip on the ACC be in jeopardy this year?

ESPN analyst Trevor Matich thinks there is a chance. Matich feels Notre Dame, who agreed to join the conference for just this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a serious threat to No. 1 Clemson.

“The national narrative with Clemson is that the only ACC team that can beat Clemson is Clemson,” he said. “Now that Notre Dame is there, they will face them at least once in South Bend and maybe twice in the ACC Championship Game, so all of a sudden, in conference there is a greater threat to Clemson.”

The Irish return seven starters on offense and five on defense. Quarterback Ian Book is back for his season and he will have Notre Dame motivated to win its first even conference championship. The Irish have never played in a conference before.

“Clemson will normally schedule up in the non-conference schedule and play Texas A&M and teams like that, but now with Notre Dame playing as a member of the ACC, the threat is homegrown,” Matich said.

Notre Dame was originally scheduled as one of Clemson’s four non-conference games in 2020, but with COVID-19 changing travel and the way the conference’s are setting their protocols and guidelines, the Irish moved into the ACC as a conference and will be eligible to play for the ACC Championship.

However, ESPN’s Doug Kezirian, of the Daily Wager Show, does not agree with Matich.

“Notre Dame is probably the most interesting wrinkle in this new schedule and new conference,” he said. “They are in the mix for the ACC. But I still believe in Trevor Lawrence. I still believe in the Dabo Swinney and even if the Tigers stub their toe along the way, like they almost did at North Carolina, they will still get in the ACC title game.

“I have to ride the Clemson Tigers. They have won this conference five straight (years). I am not too worried about Notre Dame joining the mix.”

Clemson plays at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Ind.

The Tigers have won the last three meetings between the two schools, including a 30-3 victory in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic as part of the 2019 College Football Playoff.

Clemson also beat the Irish in 2015, 24-22, at Death Valley. The only time they played in South Bend was in 1979, a 16-10 victory for the Tigers.

Notre Dame’s lone win in the series came in 1977, when Joe Montana led the Irish to a 21-17 victory in Clemson.

