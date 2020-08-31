Bockhorst on Bresee’s talent: ‘It’s not like anything I’ve seen’

Clemson redshirt junior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst has faced some great defensive linemen in practice throughout his three-plus years as a Tiger, including “Power Rangers” Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

With that said, Bockhorst has never gone up against anybody quite like true freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2020 class who enrolled at Clemson in January.

Bockhorst told reporters following Monday’s practice that the talent and tools Bresee possesses are unlike anything he has seen before.

“I guess the two things would be explosiveness and get-off,” Bockhorst said of what has stood out most to him about the former five-star prospect. “I think that it’s not like anything I’ve seen, and that’s including Christian Wilkins. I mean, he’s a great athlete, just unbelievably gifted, and true freshmen always have little details in their technique and things like that they can work on. But that kid’s going to be an impact player, for sure, and he’s certainly living up to his billing. He’s a great guy, hard worker. I’ve got a lot of respect for him, so I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Bresee concluded his prep career at Damascus (Md.) High School with 134 career tackles, including 80.5 for loss and 35 sacks. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder was named Gatorade Player of the Year in Maryland as a junior in 2018 and played in the prestigious All-American Bowl in San Antonio following his senior season in 2019.

“He’s an unbelievable athlete, crazy explosive, and he’s going to be a game changer,” Bockhorst added. “He’s still young, still raw, got things to work on, but the tools that he came into Clemson with as a true freshman are pretty incredible.”

Meanwhile, Bockhorst has also been impressed with another true freshman D-lineman, defensive end Myles Murphy.

Bockhorst believes the former five-star from Marietta, Ga., is poised to contribute right away for the Tigers in 2020.

“Obviously a defensive end, so I don’t go against him directly as much,” Bockhorst said. “But really physical, just a ball player, and he’s another guy that I think is going to make an awesome impact this year for us.”

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!