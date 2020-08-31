Clemson ‘dream school’ for elite New Jersey DE

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star defensive end Cameron Lenhardt is already a hot commodity as a sophomore recruit with a dozen scholarship offers, but he isn’t letting the early offers get to his head, nor he is allowing himself to get complacent.

Lenhardt, one of the top prospects in the 2023 class regardless of position, already holds Power Five offers from Penn State, Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Miami, Rutgers, Maryland, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arkansas and West Virginia.

“I don’t feel accomplished yet,” Lenhardt told The Clemson Insider. “I know of course there’s more work to be done, so that’s my mindset. There’s definitely more work to be done.”

Lenhardt named Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Virginia Tech as some of the other schools showing interest besides those that have offered.

One program the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder hopes to eventually add to his offer list, which figures to only keep growing moving forward, is Clemson.

“Clemson has always been a dream school for me since I was young,” Lenhardt said. “I used to watch the Clemson YouTube vlogs, and I was just in love with the school, the coaches. I like Dabo Swinney, I like Coach (Brent) Venables.”

One of the biggest aspects of Clemson’s program that appeals to Lenhardt is the success it has had in developing defensive linemen and sending them to the NFL.

“For me, since I’m a big defensive person and I’m a defensive lineman and I know the type of athletes they produce, the type of defensive linemen they produce, I can see myself there,” he said.

As a freshman last season, Lenhardt logged five sacks among his 35 total tackles. He believes his versatile skill set and combination of size and athleticism at defensive end is exactly what teams want in this day and age of college football.

“As a defensive end, I’m quick off the ball,” he said. “I’m quick, and I have a little size to me, so that’s very good. It goes hand in hand, and I feel like I’m the new type of defensive end that they’re looking for – the tall, muscle-built type of dude. Because I can drop back in coverage, I can do whatever.”

Lenhardt has nothing but time to choose a college with three years of high school left, but when he eventually makes his commitment in the future, academics will play a major role in determining which school he decides to attend.

“I’m a big academic person,” he said. “My mom, she’s a really big academic person, so I’m definitely going to have to take that into consideration. And also the school, the city it’s in and the environment around, the people.”

Lenhardt is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect from New Jersey, No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 10 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

