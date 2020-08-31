Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.
How did hurricane Laura impact Travis Etienne’s family? What is the lates on some of Clemson’s latest offers? Why are Clemson’s students being placed in the upper deck? How will fans come into Death Valley this year? All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report.
If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.
Clemson masks are now available .
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!