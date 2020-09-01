Galloway: ‘That was definitely one of the lowest points of my life’

Being forced to sit out most of his sophomore season in 2019 while serving a one-year NCAA suspension was, of course, highly disappointing for Clemson tight end Braden Galloway.

Galloway was suspended due to a failed drug test administered by the NCAA prior to the 2019 Cotton Bowl. He, along with former defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and former offensive lineman Zach Giella, had traces of a performance-enhancing drug called Ostarine in their systems.

“That was definitely one of the lowest points of my life as far as not being able to play football,” Galloway said, reflecting on the suspension following the Tigers’ practice Tuesday. “I didn’t really play in high school much until later on, and then getting here, excited to play, and getting that year taken away from me kind of hurt me. But I was able to grow a lot.”

Instead of sulking about the situation, Galloway used the year off from regular-season game action to hone his craft as a tight end behind the scenes and work on improving particular parts of his game. He stayed engaged with the offense all the while and benefited from the all the reps he took as a scout-team tight end against Brent Venables’ defense in practice.

“Working with Coach V every day, you really get pushed over there, and it’s like a whole completely different level that you’re playing with over there, even during practice,” Galloway said. “So, it’s like I was really playing the whole year but nobody was seeing it, in a sense. I would say probably the biggest things I was able to work on were blocking and hand placement and then also route running. I’m scouting different offenses, I’m doing what different tight ends are doing from different colleges, so I’m able to work on getting things outside of our offense.

“But we had the support staff and guys around here keeping me invested in our offense, keeping me up to date with changes and things like that. So, I was getting the best of both worlds — you’re just trying to make the best out of it. But it was a tough situation, and obviously I don’t wish that on anybody, but we finally got through it.”

Galloway’s appeal to the NCAA was denied in May 2019, but he maintains his innocence to this day. He was forced to sit out the entire 2019 regular season and lost a year of eligibility, though thanks to the NCAA’s recent decision to give all fall sport athletes – even those who compete this season – an extra year of eligibility, Galloway can get the year he lost back if he wants to.

“I tweeted about it I think as soon as they came out and said something,” Galloway said of the NCAA’s decision. “But that’s big because to the day that I die I’m going to say I didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t think I did anything wrong at all. So, getting me that year back is going to be huge, regardless of what I do. Just the fact that I have that time on my side now and I can continue like I never lost a year … Obviously it sucks because it already happened and I already had to sit out that year, but at the end it all worked out and I’m just thankful for that.”

Galloway was allowed to return for the College Football Playoff last season after serving the calendar-year suspension and showed what he is capable of in the national championship against LSU, catching two passes for 60 yards, including a career-long 42-yarder.

The former Seneca High School standout, who enters his third year at Clemson with seven career receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, has moved past the suspension and is focused on being the best version of himself going forward.

“I’ve moved on from it,” he said. “There’s no point in looking in the past. There’s nothing I can do about it now. I was out for a year. Regardless of whether they were right or whether they were wrong, they made the decision. It happened, so the only thing I can do is move on and just try to be the best person, the best player that I can be.”

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!