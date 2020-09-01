In-state standout receives Clemson offer

Clemson has extended a scholarship offer to a standout prospect from the Palmetto State in the 2022 class.

Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall announced the offer from the Tigers on Tuesday morning.

Clemson joins South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, Wake Forest, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others on Randall’s offer list.

Randall (6-3, 200) told The Clemson Insider recently that receiving an offer from the Tigers would be a big deal for him.

“It would mean a lot if Clemson gave me an offer because me being an in-state guy, Clemson hasn’t had an in-state receiver in I don’t know how long,” he said. “So, receiving an offer from Clemson just means a lot, and I know it means a lot for them to give me a chance to play for them.”

As a sophomore last season, Randall registered 25 receptions for 486 yards and three touchdowns despite missing six games.

Randall is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina, No. 22 wide receiver and No. 176 overall prospect for the 2022 class by 247Sports.

