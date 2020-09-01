Two-Minute Drill: Henry is ready to make a difference

Clemson defensive end K.J Henry has been the talk of camp thus far for the top-ranked Tigers.

With Xavier Thomas expected to miss some games as he continues to build back his strength after fighting off COVID-19 and strep throat earlier this summer, Henry has stepped up and is in position to start on the outside.

In this Two-Minute Drill, Henry talks about his transition from where he was when he got to Clemson two years ago and where he is now heading into his third season with the Tigers.

—video clips provided by Clemson Athletics

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame