4-star Myrtle Beach receiver ‘extremely excited’ about Clemson offer

When the calendar turned to Sept. 1 on Tuesday, NCAA rules allowed college football coaches across the country to begin reaching out to class of 2022 prospects going into their junior year of high school.

About an hour after the clock struck midnight Tuesday, Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham got in contact with Myrtle Beach (S.C.) four-star wide receiver Adam Randall and had great news for him when they spoke over the phone, informing him of a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

“Coach Grisham didn’t know if I was up or not, so he texted me,” Randall told The Clemson Insider. “He was like, ‘Are you up?’ and he was the first person to call me today. It was like 1 o’clock in the morning, and he was like, ‘We’re going to offer you today.’ I was like, ‘Wow!’ I was extremely excited and extremely blessed that Clemson would take a chance on me, and knowing that they’ve been one of the top programs in the last decade, I knew it was a big-time offer and just extremely excited and blessed.”

Randall (6-3, 200) is only the second receiver in the 2022 class that Clemson has offered to date.

“It’s a blessing knowing that Clemson would take a chance on me and especially that I’m only one of two that have been offered in my class,” he said. “It just means that I hopefully can go up there and make an impact, and just being blessed that they would pull the trigger on me this early. It’s been a blessing and an exciting time for me down here.”

In addition to attending some games at Death Valley as a recruit, Randall had camped at Clemson in each of the last three summers prior to this summer when the Dabo Swinney Camps were cancelled due to COVID-19. His size-speed combo and playmaking ability are a couple of reasons Grisham and the Tigers pulled the trigger on an offer.

“He likes my personality and me as a receiver and how big I am and how well I can move for a big guy, like a bigger receiver,” Randall said. “Just my size and my speed, just me getting better over the years, too. Me and Coach Grisham have been in contact for a long time now, ever since eighth grade since he was coaching me in that camp. So, he just liked how I’ve developed and how my size and speed have come together and just me being able to go up and make plays.”

Besides Clemson, Randall has collected Power Five offers from South Carolina, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Oregon.

Randall’s phone has been abuzz since 12 a.m. Tuesday when coaches could start actively recruiting him.

“A lot of coaches have been texting me and calling me,” he said. “It’s been a little crazy, but it’s kind of calming down now. I’m just trying to enjoy it and enjoy the recruitment and just take it all in. So, just have a good time and also keep working at it, trying to get a workout in every day. So, just keep working at it and trying to take it all in at the same time.”

Along with the schools on his offer list, Randall says he has also been contacted by several other interested parties and potential suitors.

“I’ve heard from mainly all the programs that have offered me already, and the Stanford coach hit me up, Oregon, Florida State, LSU – they all sent me something (Tuesday),” he said. “So, they’ve hit me up and just showed me some love over the past couple of hours.”

A small group of schools have started to separate themselves from the pack at this point in Randall’s recruitment, though he isn’t ruling anyone out right now.

“It’s still pretty wide open, but I have a couple that’s coming to stand out,” he said. “It’d probably be Tennessee, North Carolina, Clemson and USC. But it’s still pretty wide open, so anybody can make their way in there.”

Randall is planning to be an early enrollee in 2022 and hopes to be committed by the early part of next year.

“Somewhere around January, February, hopefully I’ll be decided so I can get to that school and know the offense and hopefully start my freshman year,” he said.

When Randall looks at Clemson as one of his college options, a couple aspects of the program stand out to him the most.

“Their atmosphere and the coaches,” he said. “Me and Coach Grisham have a great relationship, so that would just be a blessing for him to be my coach, and also they’ve been a top program for the past 10 years. So, going up there and hopefully being able to make an impact and just playing early would be a blessing to me, and their family atmosphere up there is great, too. That’s one of the few things that I’m looking for in a school is the family atmosphere, and they have that. So, it would be a blessing to go to Clemson.”

