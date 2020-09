If Matt Bockhorst had to describe Clemson’s new-look offensive line in one word, it would be “nasty.”

The first-year starter at left guard expects the Tigers’ first-team O-line, which will feature four new starters this season, to go about its business up front with an attitude and play with an edge in 2020.

—video clips provided by Clemson Athletic Communications

