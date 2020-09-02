Two-minute Drill: Pinckney overcame a lot to get ready for new season

Clemson defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney wore a boot for almost eight weeks and missed all nine of Clemson’s spring practices after he suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the Fiesta Bowl last December. It was a long process back for the graduate senior, one where Pinckney had to overcome more issues than he expected.

“I had to kind of learn how to walk again, like walk in a different way because I was in a boot for so long,” he said. “So, I lost muscle and different things like that, so it was a hard process. I tried to learn simple stuff that you did since you were younger.”

—video clips provided by Clemson Athletic Communications

