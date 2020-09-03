Swinney, Clemson plan to handle injury information a little differently in 2020

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced after practice Thursday two players who are injured, one they expect to get back and the other is out for the season.

Swinney said defensive end Justin Foster, a projected starter, has not missed any practice time, but he has been limited. Swinney did not say why Foster is limited, but the team is hopeful he will be back to working the entire practice soon.

The news was not so good for tight end Luke Price. The former walk-on tore his ACL during Clemson’s last stadium scrimmage on Aug. 26. Obviously, the redshirt junior will miss the entire season.

The questions about Foster and Price reminded Swinney how Clemson will sort of join the ACC on how it will handle injuries and COVID-19 cases this season, since it is an unusual year when it comes to information regrading a player’s health.

“We are going to have normal injuries and COVID protocols, you got all of these things,” Swinney said. “One of the things we are going to do, we are going to say who is available and who is not available. Unless it is some type of long-term injury or something like that, I am not going to really get into those things on a daily basis.

“We will have some guys that will be day-to-day, week-to-week battling injuries, and we are going to have some guys that are in the COVID protocol, whether they had it or quarantined, close contact, whatever that is,” the Clemson coach continued. “So, we are just going to kind of keep it simple and say, here is who available and here is who’s not available and then we will get the guys ready to play.”

Swinney said he will try to continue to be as transparent as he always is about injuries, especially when a player is going to be out for an extended amount of time or out for the remainder of the season, such as Price’s injury.

“This is a very unique year and there are going to be guys who are available and unavailable for different reasons,” he said. “That is the simplest way to go about it and that is what most everyone else [in the ACC] is going to do. It does not make any sense for me to release an injury report on Wednesday or something like that. We will just kind of fall in line there.

“We may have guys come unavailable on Friday. That is how we will do it.”

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame