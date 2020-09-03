Swinney emphatic about whether CFP should be delayed for Big Ten, Pac 12

In the past week, word leaked out the Big Ten could start its college football season sometime in October or November.

On Thursday, the Pac 12 spoke about new testing for COVID-19 that will allow them to receive results instantly. Some reports say as early as 15 minutes following a test.

After Thursday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be okay delaying the College Football Playoff into late January so those two conferences could have the ability to participate along with the ACC, SEC and Big 12.

“No. No, no,” Swinney said. “We are ready to roll. That would be something I would not be in favor for. I’m all in favor of them playing. I would love for them to play, that would be great. I think the testing is a great opportunity for everyone for sure, but it would be kind of hard to start in November and then get in there.”

On Aug. 11, the Big Ten and Pac 12 both decided to postpone their fall sports seasons and move them to the spring. The ACC, SEC and Big 12, along with the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA decided to push forward and play this fall. Teams from the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA begin this week, while the ACC starts up next week, as well as some teams from the Big 12. The SEC and Big 12 will begin conference-only play on Sept. 26.

With these six FBS conferences starting the season now, Swinney feels it would not be fair to them to push back the CFP until late January.

“We wouldn’t want to push the season into February and all of that stuff,” he said. “We are going to push forward and if something changes, it changes. But that is where we are right now.”

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame