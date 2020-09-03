Swinney explains how one-year eligibility rule could impact recruiting

Dabo Swinney is supportive of the NCAA’s decision to grant all fall sport athletes an extra year of eligibility if they want it, regardless of whether they compete this season.

But Clemson’s head coach also knows the eligibility extension creates challenges for his program and others across the country in terms of roster management and also has an impact on recruiting, particularly regarding the 2022 class (prospects entering their junior year of high school).

Based on Swinney’s interpretation of the rule, only seniors that accept the additional year of eligibility will not count against the maximum of 85 full-ride scholarships that Division I FBS teams are allowed to give out per year.

“There’s some downside to it, mostly for the 2022 high school class,” Swinney said. “That’s an issue for them because the way I understand it right now, it’s just for this senior class. If they come back, they don’t count. Everybody (else) gets their year, but you’ve got to count them in the 85 moving forward.

“So, that is going to be a challenge, and so that could mean that your 2022 class, you’re not going to sign very many people.”

Swinney says he and his staff have spent a lot of time thinking and talking about roster management, and the program has made suggestions to the NCAA and the ACC about some tweaks they would like to see made to the eligibility rule.

“We’ve made some proposals from within our organization that we’ve pushed out to some other people, and hopefully there will be a little bit of relief there,” Swinney said. “Otherwise, the 2022 class is the one high school class that’s going to be the one that is going to be mostly affected by that.”

