Swinney sets the record straight

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was direct and to the point when he was asked following Thursday’s practice about contact tracing when it comes to player safety according to the NCAA’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Swinney was asked, for example, if a Wake Forest player was to test positive for COVID-19 on the Sunday after the Tigers’ game against the Demon Deacons on Saturday, Sept. 12, how it would be determined if a Clemson player had substantive enough contact with the player that tested positive in order to know if the Clemson player would need to be quarantined.

Swinney set the record straight, pointing out that the CDC defines high risk of COVID-19 transmission as any situation in which there has been greater than 15 minutes of close contact, defined as being less than six feet apart, with an infectious individual. He then inferred that the aforementioned scenario shouldn’t be a problem as, of course, there isn’t long periods of close contact in football – once a tackle is made and the play ends, the teams separate and get on their own sides of the ball before the next play begins.

“The definition of close contact is within six feet for 15 minutes or longer, so hopefully we won’t have anybody that will meet that definition,” Swinney said.

In the event a Clemson player must undergo the COVID-19 protocol, Swinney said that specific information won’t be released by his program. Rather, regardless of whether a player is in protocol or simply injured, the Tigers will only announce which players are available to play and who is not on any given week.

“We will have some guys that will be day-to-day, week-to-week battling injuries, and we are going to have some guys that are in the COVID protocol, whether they had it or quarantined, close contact, whatever that is,” Swinney said. “So, we are just going to kind of keep it simple and say, here is who available and here is who’s not available and then we will get the guys ready to play.”

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!