Tigers reach out to ‘priority’ DE target from New Jersey

Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek defensive end Jihaad Campbell has heard from a slew of schools since this past Tuesday, Sept. 1, the date when NCAA rules allowed college coaches to begin initiating contact with class of 2022 prospects going into their junior year of high school.

“I talked to Clemson, Pitt, Rutgers, Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan, West Virginia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Virginia, Rutgers, Texas A&M and a couple more,” Campbell told The Clemson Insider.

For Clemson, it was defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables who reached out to Campbell, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit who received an offer from the Tigers in early August.

“They told me that I am an important priority to them, they are building a relationship with me during my recruitment process, they can’t wait to see me and also how successful I would be in their program,” Campbell said of what he and the coaches talked about.

Campbell is honored to be considered a priority 2022 target for one of the top programs in the country.

“It feels great, especially that they are one of the best programs in college football,” he said. “That means a lot to me and my family.”

Asked where the Tigers stand with him at this point in his recruiting process, Campbell replied, “Right now, they are on the top of my charts.”

Campbell, who holds 20 offers in total, named some of the other schools that have started to stand out to him early on.

“Rutgers, Michigan, South Carolina, Penn State, Oregon, Tennessee, Michigan State, Alabama,” he listed.

Campbell said he doesn’t yet have a timeline in mind for when he will formally narrow down his recruitment or make his commitment in the future.

As a sophomore last season, Campbell was credited with 41 total tackles and a couple of sacks in nine games.

