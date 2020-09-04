Clemson Athletics COVID-19 Update

Clemson Athletics has completed 677 COVID-19 tests this week during its latest rounds of surveillance screening of student-athletes and staff. A total of 18 individuals tested positive, including 14 student-athletes from five sports, or 2.66% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 2,812 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 78 positive results (65 student-athletes, 13 staff), 2.77% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.

