Football Oversight Committee recommends spring-season model, extends recruiting dead period

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee on Thursday recommended to the Division I council to extend the recruiting dead period to Oct. 31 and eliminate the evaluation period for football in the fall. This according to a story written by ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

According to Dinich, the committee wants to eliminate the recruiting evaluation period in the fall because three-fourths of the evaluation period has been missed and coaches will not be able to make up the time in one month.

The report also says the oversight committee will recommend a spring-season model for conferences that pushed their football seasons to the spring. Dinich’s report says the spring model includes 15 practices in 29 days and an eight-game season that must end by April 17.

The Division I Council is expected to vote on the recommendations on Sept. 16.

Dinich also writes, “the conferences that have postponed their season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but decide to resume playing games earlier than next spring will not be able to use the 15-practice model, but it will be recommended all leagues that have postponed will have 13 weeks to complete their seasons.”

On Aug. 11, the Big Ten and Pac 12 agreed to postpone their fall sports until the spring, along with the Mountain West and the Mid-American Conferences. The ACC, SEC, Big 12, Conference USA, Sun Belt and the AAC decided to push forward and start the 2020 season in the fall, which begins this week for some, Sept. 10 for the ACC and Sept. 26 for the SEC.

According to Dinich’s story, the split seasons have raised questions for mid-year enrollees. Can those who enroll in January be allowed to play in a spring football season?

“There was not support to allow midyear enrollees, transfers or incoming freshmen to compete in the spring semester,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons told Dinich.

Lyons is the chairperson for the Football Oversight Committee.

