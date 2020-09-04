Lawrence, Etienne lead the way for Clemson on Preseason All-ACC team

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne led the way for top-ranked Clemson as the ACC announced its Preseason All-ACC Football Team for 2020 on Friday. The preseason team was voted on by the media who cover the ACC’s 15 member institutions.

The Tigers were also represented by Jackson Carman on the offensive line, Tyler Davis on the defensive line and Derion Kendrick at cornerback.

Lawrence was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year on 100 ballots, and Clemson senior running back Travis Etienne – the ACC Player of the Year each of the past two seasons – received 30 votes. The pair have led Clemson to a combined 29-1 record over the past two seasons, highlighted by the national title two years ago and a berth in the CFP National Championship Game last January.

Named on 133 of 134 ballots, Etienne led all players in voting for this year’s Preseason All-ACC Team. Lawrence followed with 131 votes. Other leaders included Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (108 votes), North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (106) and Florida State receiver Tamorrion Terry (100).

Lawrence, Etienne, Wilson and Surratt were all first-team All-ACC selections in 2019.

The Tigers are predicted to finish first in the ACC by 132 of the media panel’s 134 voters and are also picked to win the ACC Football Championship Game. Clemson led all schools with five players voted to the 27-member 2020 Preseason All-ACC Team.

In his two years at Clemson, Lawrence has thrown for 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. In all, he has played in 30 games.

Last year, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors at quarterback, while throwing for 3,665 yards with 36 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also rushed for 563 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence did not throw an interception in his last eight games, ending the season with 239 consecutive passes thrown without an interception, breaking his own Clemson record.

The projected top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is 25-1 as Clemson’s starting quarterback. He led the Tigers to a national championship in 2018, the first team since 1897 to post a perfect 15-0 record. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year that season and was the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship.

Lawrence has a cannon for an arm and, as his numbers have shown, he makes great decisions with the football. His mobility in the pocket is underrated, as he climbs and uses the pocket to extend plays better than anyone in college football. He can also be an elusive runner in the open field, something he proved with his 67-yard touchdown run against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Etienne has put up big numbers in his Clemson career and he has done in just 518 career carries. He is averaging 7.8 yards per carry with a school- and ACC-record 56 rushing touchdowns, plus 54 career receptions for 567 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

The Jennings, La., native has played in 43 games and currently has 40 starts. He enters 2020 already as the Clemson and ACC career leader in rushing touchdowns (56), total touchdowns (62) and points by a non-kicker (372) and will open the 2020 season as the nation’s active leader in each category plus career rushing yards.

Etienne, who is already Clemson’s career leader in rushing yards (4,038) and holds the single-season record too, was the ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, tying former Clemson great Steve Fuller as the only two Tigers to win the award in back-to-back years. He was First-Team All-American in 2019.

In his first three seasons, Etienne is averaging 1,346 yards per season. If he matches his season average, it will put him near 5,400 career rushing yards. That would shatter Ted Brown’s all-time ACC record of 4,602 yards which he set from 1975-’78 at NC State.

The 5-10, 210-pound running back is just 565 yards shy of breaking the ACC’s all-time rushing record and 795 yards short of becoming the all-time leader in yards from scrimmage.

Davis made an immediate impact as a freshman last season. He became Clemson’s first true freshman to start in a season opener at defensive tackle since 1974 and set a school record for starts by a freshman at defensive tackle with 13. In all, Davis was charged with 51 tackles, including 9.0 behind the line, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He played in all 15 games for the Tigers. He earned second-team All-ACC honors.

In his first season as a starter at left tackle, Carman played in all 15 games for the Tigers last season, while earning All-ACC honors in the process. The Fairfield, Ohio native held his own and was named to the AP’s All-Bowl Team for his performance against Ohio State’s Chase Young in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

Kendrick had a very good first season at cornerback in 2019. In his first year as a starter, the former wide receiver was a second-team All-ACC selection and finished seventh on the team with 51 tackles. He had three tackles for loss, six passes broken up and had two interceptions, including a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown.

2020 All-ACC Preseason Football Team

(Total votes in parenthesis)

Offense

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State (100)

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville (96)

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina (75)

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami (77)

AP – Michael Carter, North Carolina (82)

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson (64)

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College (61)

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College (78)

OG – Aaron Banks, Notre Dame (34)

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt (80)

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (131)

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson (133)

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville (80)

Defense

DE – Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest (89)

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt (37)

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State (108)

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson (75)

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina (106)

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech (66)

LB – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame (47)

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State (90)

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson (85)

S – Paris Ford, Pitt (62)

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State (56)

Special Teams

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest (69)

P – Trenton Gill, NC State (43)

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke (48)