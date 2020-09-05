Herbstreit on his 2 sons playing College Football this year: ‘I trust the folks at Clemson’

Kirk Herbstreit feels his two sons, Jake and Tye, are in no better place than in Clemson.

ESPN’s premiere college football analyst was asked about the safety of college football players playing in this COVID-19 world and if there should be a 2020 season. Though he says “you can’t throw a blanket” over the situation, Herbstreit said the affect the virus has on the country and the game varies from region to region.

With that said, Herbstreit says he has complete and total confidence in Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the rest of the program in taking care of his two sons and is “without a doubt” comfortable with them being a part of the program.

“My wife Allison and I don’t go to sleep at night worrying about what Jake and Tye are up to,” Herbstreit said Saturday on ESPN’s College GameDay Show. “The fact that they are playing football and they are practicing every day, and the fact that they are in meetings every day at the Clemson facility … In fact, I feel more confident with the boys being in Dabo Swinney’s, his coaches’, trainers’ and doctors’ watch than I do if they go to Chipotle or if they are just out on campus or they are hanging around.”

Jake is a safety on this year’s Clemson team, while Tye plays wide receiver. They are both entering their second season with the Tigers as redshirt freshmen.

“So, I a feel, as a parent that they are in very good hands. I trust the folks at Clemson,” Herbstreit said. “I can only speak for how I feel about my kids, but I feel like they are in very good hands.”

Clemson opens the season next Saturday at Wake Forest. The game is set to kick at 7:30 p.m., on ABC and Herbstreit will be working the game with play-by-play man Chris Fowler. College GameDay will be broadcasting from Winston-Salem, N.C., next Saturday.

