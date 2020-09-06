Analysts explain why they think Lawrence is a lock as No. 1 pick

E.J. Manuel, a former first-round NFL Draft pick and current ACC Network analyst, doesn’t think there is any question or debate about who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

On Saturday’s edition of “The Huddle” on ACCN, Manuel discussed why he expects Lawrence to be the sure No. 1 selection.

“You look at his body of work the past two seasons … Last year, 3,600 yards, 36 touchdowns, eight interceptions,” Manuel said. “I think his average per completion was 9 yards. This dude’s a complete, complete, complete prospect, and personally, I think he’s a lock for the first overall pick. It’s just a matter of which team is going to be picking a quarterback first.”

Fellow ACCN analyst and former Clemson offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain agreed with Manuel, explaining why he believes Lawrence has already cemented himself as the first overall selection in next year’s draft.

“You talk about being a lock for that first overall pick … I think really how he’s developed into not only the face of college football, but the voice as well, has really solidified that,” Mac Lain said. “When you see such a great leader, a guy that’s going to stand tall, fight for his teammates no matter what — that’s what you want out of a guy, a guy that really you can expect to do all the things right on the field, off the field. It’s going to be interesting to see how he develops and if he can rise and get any better on the field.”

Lawrence enters the 2020 season having completed 66 percent of his passes for 6,945 yards and 66 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 30 career games, including 26 starts. The Cartersville, Ga., native has also rushed for a combined 967 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns on the ground in his first two seasons as a Tiger.

A consensus freshman All-American in 2018 and first-team All-ACC selection in 2019, Lawrence owns a 25-1 record as a starter and led Clemson to the national championship game in each of the last two seasons. Of course, he started the final 11 games in 2018 as a true freshman and helped the Tigers become the first major college football team in the modern era to go 15-0, while becoming the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national title since 1985.

Manuel – a quarterback at Florida State from 2009-12 who played five seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and the Oakland Raiders (2017) – raved about what Lawrence brings to the table as a quarterback and his performance against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl last December.

“He’s 6-foot-5. We know all the intangibles,” Manuel said. “He can run. You saw the juke stick he had going on Ohio State, and again, if you can do it vs. the best of the best … Ohio State was one of the best defenses in the country last year, and he went out there and showed out, with an injury played great and was able to battle back and bring that Clemson offense back and get them rolling.”

Heading into the 2020 season, with Justyn Ross out for the season and Tee Higgins now in the NFL, Manuel is intrigued to find out if Clemson’s young wideouts will step up and perform on par with Lawrence and become legitimate weapons.

“The biggest thing that I want to see is if those receivers can play up to his level and see how they’re going to play because he’s got a bunch of young guys,” Manuel said. “Outside of Amari Rodgers, there’s a couple young guys that aren’t as proven as Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross.”

