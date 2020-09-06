Herbstreit explains why he will take Clemson over the field

Though his counterparts at ESPN think Clemson might have too many question marks to win the national championship this year, Kirk Herbstreit still thinks the Tigers are the best team in college football.

When asked to pick the field or Clemson to win this year’s national championship, Herbstreit took the Tigers.

“Before all this madness, if you asked me, when everybody was in play, I would have Ohio State and Clemson in the national championship. With Ohio State out, I still think Clemson [is the best], with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, they have so many playmakers.”

Herbstreit’s colleagues on ESPN’s College GameDay Show Saturday, did not exactly agree with the Emmy Award winner. David Pollack, who played at Georgia from 2000-’03, feels like Clemson has a lot of questions to answer. Though he thinks the Tigers are still the best team in the ACC, he does not think they will be as dominant as they have been in the last three seasons.

Lee Corso, the former head coach at Indiana and a longtime analyst at ESPN, picked Notre Dame to win the ACC this year and represent the conference in the College Football Playoff. However, Herbstreit is not buying it.

“I heard Dabo Swinney and Brent Venables say they feel this could be one of the most talented teams that they have had, and think about what we have seen coming out of Death Valley over the last five or six years,” Herbstreit said. “Don’t get me wrong. Alabama is going to be out there. Florida, Georgia, there is going to be some great competition if we are able to see this season go through.

“But I would take Clemson over the field. I just think that Trevor Lawrence is experienced, now in his third year. He has been in so many big games, the athletes he has around him. But there is going to be some great competition if we in fact get to the playoffs and we have a chance to play it out. It would be fun to see. What would it be? Another year that we potentially have Clemson and Alabama. I have lost track how many times they’ve played each other in the postseason. It has been a bunch.”

To this point, the Tigers and Crimson Tide have met four times in the playoffs. Starting with the 2016 CFP, the two teams have met four times with each winning twice. However, Clemson is 2-1 in head-to-head matchups in the national championship game.

