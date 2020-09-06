Let’s not forget about Davis, he is an All-ACC D-Tackle

This time last year, a lot of the talk from preseason camp centered around Tyler Davis. A freshman at the time, the Clemson defensive tackle was the talk of camp, as he made play after play in practices and scrimmages.

Davis was so good he became the first true freshman defensive tackle at Clemson to start in a season-opener since 1974. In fact, he set a school record for starts by a freshman at defensive tackle with 13.

In all, Davis was charged with 51 tackles, including 9.0 behind the line, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He played in all 15 games for the Tigers and earned second-team All-ACC honors.

Now, as the top-ranked Tigers get set to open the 2020 season next Saturday at Wake Forest, other players have seemingly got all the love from the coaching staff and teammates this year. Freshmen defensive tackles Bryan Bresee and DeMonte Capehart, along with freshman defensive end Myles Murphy have been the talk of fall camp.

However, do not think for a second Davis is not making plays and holding his own.

“This is a developmental game and guys get better if they work,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “He is a great worker. He was an excellent player last year, but he still was a freshman. Just like Christian [Wilkins] and those guys were good as freshmen, but they got better. And that is what I am seeing in Tyler Davis.”

A lot of people expect Davis to be better this year. The media who cover the ACC, voted him on the preseason All-ACC team this past Friday.

“He is more knowledgeable. He is in a better place physically,” Swinney said. “He has worked really hard. He is a natural leader and he is more comfortable in that role now, as opposed to last year as a true freshman. So, I don’t think there is any doubt he will be a guy you will notice pretty quickly when we take the field.”

The Tigers will take the field in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ABC.

