Two-Minute Drill: Venables can't believe college football is finally here

It is all pretty surreal for Brent Venables that Clemson’s first game is just five days away. The top-ranked Tigers open the season at Wake Forest on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m., kick on ABC, and it is also the College GameDay Show’s featured game on ESPN.

“We are all just very thankful for our leadership of our University and athletic department and proud of our players for how they have handled all of the things that have come with the last five or six months,” Venables said.

Venables met with the media on Monday to preview Saturday’s game at Wake Forest.

