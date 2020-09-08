Lawrence, Clemson still plan to practice on Election Day

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to clear things up Tuesday when he was informed Election Day this year falls during the week of the Clemson at Notre Dame game. The contest between the two college football powers will perhaps be the biggest game of the year in the ACC this season when No. 1 Clemson visits South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 7 for the first time since 1979.

However, on Sunday Lawrence tweeted a statement from college football players. Inside the statement was a request to “ensure all of our teammates are registered to vote and have November 3rd free from athletic obligations so we can all vote.”

But Lawrence came out Tuesday and said the Tigers will not take the entire day off for Election Day, but instead have a big enough window where they can go vote and then return to Clemson for practice.

“We had a talk with Coach (Dabo) Swinney and that was more about just having an opportunity on November 3,” Lawrence said. “Like you said, it is Notre Dame week, and I don’t think that is the smartest thing to not practice on that day.

“Coach Swinney said he would give us ample time to make sure we can vote. He will make sure we have a window.”

Most people consider the Irish to be Clemson’s top challenger in the ACC this year. Notre Dame has an opportunity to be undefeated and rank in the top five when it hosts the Tigers that Saturday. Clemson is likely to be undefeated and still ranked No. 1 in the polls.

In other words, it is going to be a big game for the ACC and the national landscape, and the Tigers want to make sure their focus is where it needs to be.

“We are on the same page there, but (Sunday) that was more like a PSA to say, ‘Hey, give your guys an opportunity to vote. Don’t feel the day up with things or obligations where they can’t go vote.’ We don’t want to have that as an excuse on why people did not go vote.

“But we talked to Coach Swinney, and he said he will give us the time that day to vote, so we are not really worried about it. Who knows? We could get the whole day off. Probably not because we do not really want that. We want to be fully prepared for the game.”

