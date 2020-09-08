Lawrence ‘so excited’ to watch Brice make Duke debut Saturday

Before top-ranked Clemson kicks off its 2020 season against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Trevor Lawrence plans to tune into NBC that afternoon to watch his fellow ACC quarterback, former teammate and close friend, Chase Brice, make his first appearance and start as a Duke Blue Devil vs. No. 10 Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., at 2:30 p.m.

“Definitely,” Lawrence said Tuesday when asked if he will watch Brice play prior to the Tigers’ game. “I was talking on the phone with him a few nights ago – I think it was this weekend – I told him, ‘Hey, I’m going to be watching your game as much as I can.’ We’ll probably get a half in or so.”

Brice, of course, transferred to Duke over the offseason after spending the past two seasons at Clemson as the backup to Lawrence. On Sunday, Brice was officially named the Blue Devils’ starting quarterback by head coach David Cutcliffe after competing with junior Chris Katrenick and sophomore Gunnar Holmberg during preseason practices.

A redshirt junior, Brice has completed 60.3 percent of his passes in 25 career games for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions while also recording 30 career carries for 187 yards and a rushing score. The unsung hero of Clemson’s 2018 national championship season, Brice memorably entered in relief of an injured Lawrence in the Tigers’ 27-23 comeback victory against Syracuse to preserve what would become their perfect 15-0 campaign.

Lawrence is happy Brice will have the chance to fully showcase his ability this season and looks forward to seeing him start the next chapter of his college football career against the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

“I’m so excited to see him play, just to see him do what he’s been doing here but hasn’t really had the opportunity to do it every Saturday,” Lawrence said. “So, I’m really excited for him and can’t wait to watch him.”

Clemson masks are now available and the latest Nike shoe is also available.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!