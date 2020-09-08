Swinney gives latest COVID update, how it will be handle this season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the Tigers did have a couple of players test positive for COVID-19 last week. However, for the most part he has been proud of the way his team has handled guidelines and social distancing, especially with the majority of Clemson University’s students being back in town since mid-August.

Overall, Swinney said they have had just four players test positive for the virus since early July.

“We have talked a lot about it, and everybody has to take ownership and do a great job of following protocols,” the Clemson coach said. “We have a great bubble here, but they have to keep their circle tight when they are away from here. Just protect themselves and protect the team.”

As for who will be available for this week’s game at Wake Forest, COVID related or any type of injury, it is going to be a unique year on how teams handle releasing information.

“I am always very transparent when it comes to who is available and who is not and all of that stuff,” Swinney said. “There will definitely be some guys not available every week for every team and it can change.

“Occasionally, we will have some guys, like a Luke Price, who is out for the year (with a torn ACL). Certainly, we are open about those things. There is the situation we are dealing with Xavier Thomas. Put other than that, we will have a few guys that will not be able to play for whatever reason. Whether it is some sort of short- term type of injury thing or COVID protocols, whether they have had it or are quarantined or whatever it may be. That will probably be the case for week-to-week and almost day-to-day for all of us coaches. So, I think, it seems like what everybody has decided to do was on game day ‘here is who’s available and who isn’t and lets go play.’”

As of last Friday, Clemson Athletics has completed 677 COVID-19 tests this week during its latest rounds of surveillance screening of student-athletes and staff. A total of 18 individuals tested positive, including 14 student-athletes from five sports, or 2.66 percent positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 2,812 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 78 positive results (65 student-athletes, 13 staff), 2.77% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.

