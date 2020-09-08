Two-minute Drill: Rodgers saving best for last

Amari Rodgers is ready to make a statement in his final season with the Tigers. In this edition of the Two-minute drill we have the highlights from Rodgers interview on Tuesday.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had to clear things up Tuesday when he was informed Election Day this year falls during the week of the Clemson at Notre Dame game. The contest between the two college (…)
Before top-ranked Clemson kicks off its 2020 season against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Trevor Lawrence plans to tune into NBC that afternoon to watch his fellow ACC (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media for his first weekly press conference of the season on Tuesday. Swinney discussed his thoughts on Wake Forest, who the Tigers play on Saturday in (…)
Clemson safety Nolan Turner is ready to help guide the Tigers back to the national championship. Turner went through shoulder surgery after last season and took the spring off to rehab. Being unable to (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables put aside being the tough coach for a moment to speak highly of his son, Jake, on Monday, as well as a lot of his players, as the top-ranked Tigers get set to open (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference Tuesday as the top-ranked Tigers prepare to open the season at Wake Forest on Saturday. Watch Swinney’s Zoom teleconference on TCITV. (…)
Clemson students officially begin to move into on-campus dorms this weekend just in time for the kickoff of 2020 football season. Across the country at schools like the University South Carolina, North (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that the Tigers did have a couple of players test positive for COVID-19 last week. However, for the most part he (…)
For most of the past decade, Clemson football players have signed off social media at the start of fall camp and refrained from using Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms until after the (…)
Everything is starting to fall into place for Clemson linebacker Mike Jones. After having limited action in his first two seasons as a Tiger, Jones is looking forward to the first start of his career this (…)