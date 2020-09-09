Carman, O-Line is bringing it all to the table in 2020

The Clemson Tigers are sitting pretty at No.1 in the Preseason Top 25 and are more than ready for this season’s first kickoff at Wake Forest on Saturday.

Offensive tackle Jackson Carman has been hard at work to learn about a familiar defense, with the Deacon Demons in just a few, short weeks after the announcement of scheduling changes last month due to COVID-19.

However, in the junior’s eyes, all of the adversities the team has faced so far in the preseason has prepared them for the new season. Carman spoke on this Clemson team’s unbreakable bond, some of its fresh faces, and what to expect from Wake Forest.

On the chemistry of this year’s Tigers

“Chemistry is amazing. Chemistry, in my opinion, is the best it’s ever been. I was just talking about it earlier, how we’ve been through so many hard times, unprecedented times, and gone through this pandemic together. Came through it together. Grinded together. Worked together. Cried together. I feel like that’s really led to a special chemistry between this group.”

On being a mentor to freshmen like Walker Parks and Mitchell Mayes

“Every day, during practice, after practice, away from practice, they’re always asking me questions. They’re always trying to get better…always trying to learn. I work on stuff with both of them during practice and try to give nuggets here and there. I really try to be there for whatever they need, whether it’s football or not. I feel like those two have been tremendous as far as their determination. They know they’re in a tough spot. They know that any one of us could be out at any second and they’re ready to step up….”

On how he fine-tuned his game for the 2020 season

“Every single aspect of my game I’ve been working on and trying to improve. There’s no singular aspect that I feel like I’m more efficient at or that I need to work on more than any other. That’s the way I feel…my whole mentality I’ve been working on, grinding on every day. I feel like all that labor I’m doing is going to pay off this season.”

On this year’s D-line versus last year’s D-line

“Obviously, we have tons of tremendously talented guys, but I feel like everyone has more experience under their belt. We’re returning basically our whole D-line from last year. We got hungry. We’re ready to play. We’re ready to get after it. I think they’re going to be special this year.”

On preparing to take on Wake Forest’s D-line and top players like defensive end Carlos Basham

“I love their d-line. I think they’re really good. They’re really good. They’re probably the most experienced in the ACC across the board. All of the people on the d-line have really nice athleticism.”