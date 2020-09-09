Ngata: ‘It takes us all to function’

The time is now for Joseph Ngata at the wide receiver position. After missing much of fall camp Ngata says he is feeling 100 percent and ready to make a big impact in Clemson’s offense this season.

The sophomore, who will make his first career start this Saturday, spoke of his improvement this offseason in his physicality and speed.

Ngata on where he thinks he has improved over the year

“Just my overall knowledge of the game and understanding defenses. I think I have gotten faster, definitely gotten stronger. I feel like overall everything has been good.”

Ngata on taking pride in his blocking

“I take a lot of pride in my blocking. I feel it is just as important as catching the ball.”

Ngata on his accomplishments last year

“I just wanted to get my feet wet, see how it was. I felt more confident at the end of the year then I thought I would.”

Ngata on the comparisons between him and Frank Ladson

“It was kind of hard because both of us missed fall camp. It was weird but we are just competing for ourselves to get better each day to win games. It’s not really a competition for any of us players, it is a competition with ourselves.”

Ngata on who has been the leader in the wide receiver room this off-season

“We have all been leaders. Creating different ideas and thoughts. Everybody has been a leader. It takes us all to function.”