Swinney explains why traveling to road games will be difficult in a COVID world

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said there will be big changes when the Tigers travel to road games this season. Of course, No. 1 Clemson will start the season traveling to Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday to take on ACC foe Wake Forest for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC.

What is going to be different?

“There are big changes,” Swinney said after practice on Wednesday. “We have tried to make things as normal as possible, but just major changes.”

Swinney said the Tigers’ Friday routine, as far as their game prep and how they do their meetings will be the same. They will continue to go to the stadium and do a walkthrough. But all of the other things they do on Fridays will be different.

The first thing is they have to all come and get tested, which will change the team’s routine on that day. Then they will use 10 buses, instead of six because they can only have a max of 18 players per bus. They will also spend a lot of time on how they seat people on the buses.

“There is a lot of detail that goes into that because we have to mitigate close contact, the masks, the shields and all of that for the buses and the plane,” Swinney said.

Players and coaches will not be allowed to eat on the plane either.

How Clemson will do things at the hotel will be different too. All the coaches have to serve the players all the food and snacks because the hotel staff is not allowed to do it in North Carolina. It will be different for Clemson with each road game depending on the state.

“We will do what we have to do,” Swinney said. “We will not go to the movie theater. We will create our own movie theatre and make our own popcorn. There are just some different logistics. There is just a little bit more work on everybody’s part and how we do certain things, but we are happy to do it.

“It is what it takes to be able to play.”

