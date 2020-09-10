Jones more comfortable in Venables' system than ever before

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is known around the college football world as one of its brightest minds.

His defenses ranked in the top 10 nationally in total defense each of the last six seasons, including a sixth-place finish in 2019. The Tigers’ success has a lot to do with Venables unique schemes to stress opposing offenses.

Linebacker Mike Jones feels more comfortable in the system than ever before, which has helped him mature as a leader to younger players during fall camp.

“I would say that understanding came more this spring, I always thought I was a knowledgeable guy, but after two years I really started to understand this,” the redshirt sophomore said. “This spring and fall camp it has set with me and I don’t have to even think about it at all.”

Jones played in all 15 games last season and recorded 19 tackles and four tackles-for-loss but will get his first start in a Clemson uniform at Wake Forest on Saturday. This offseason Venables’ defense clicked for the Nashville, Tenn., native.

“Now I can just play and reflect on the film and see how it’s easy now and wonder how it got to this point,” Jones said. “This spring I definitely took a major leap in my knowledge and understanding coach Venables.”

Throughout fall camp, the starting strongside and nickel linebacker has taken personal responsibility to coach up the future stars of the Tiger defense. Freshman Trenton Simpson made an impression on Jones for his production in camp.

“All of our young guys have been pretty amazing. I would say Trenton Simpson has been a guy I have tried to put under my wing. He is a freakish athlete with freakish speed and he’s explosive and a great tackler,” Jones said. “By the time he is my age or maybe even sooner he will be an amazing player and freakish athlete for this defense and another top guy and baller.”

Clemson kicks off the new year against Wake Forest in an empty Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.