Clemson Athletics reports spike in COVID cases

Clemson Athletics completed 1,013 COVID-19 tests during its latest rounds of screening of student-athletes and staff. A total of 24 individuals (2.37%) tested positive, including 19 student-athletes from nine sports. Today’s release does not include Friday’s tests or results.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 3,825 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 102 positive results (84 student-athletes, 18 staff), 2.6% positive, and no hospitalizations.

Clemson’s fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.

